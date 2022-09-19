ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is celebrating its 50th year in 2022. Here’s what you need to know to get there and back.

Dates and Times

The 2022 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held from October 1 through October 9 at Balloon Fiesta Park at 9401 Balloon Museum Dr. NE. Gates open each day at 4:30 a.m. for morning events and 3:00 p.m. for afternoon events. View the full event schedule.

Ticket Info

General Admission – $15 for people ages 13 and older

Ages 12 and under – Free

Tickets can be bought online or by calling 1-855-725-1824. Four packs of tickets and single session tickets are non-refundable, however, tickets can be exchanged for another 2022 session if a session is canceled due to weather or safety considerations. One “session” includes all morning activities or all evening activities. Attendance capacity at Balloon Fiesta Park is not limited.

COVID-19

There are no COVID-19 restrictions in place but organizers advise:

If you feel ill or have a fever, please do not attend Balloon Fiesta. If you have purchased tickets, you will be allowed to use them next year.

If you get ill while attending Balloon Fiesta, it’s suggested you leave the park and get a COVID-19 test.

Sanitize hands frequently. There will be hand sanitization stations throughout the park.

Facemasks will be available at Balloon Fiesta entry points.

By entering Balloon Fiesta, you are confirming that you are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms identified by the Center for Disease Control.

Entering the park

All ticket holders to events at Balloon Fiesta Park will be subject to a security screening, including a metal detector screening and inspection of all bags and other items carried in. Refusal to consent to the searches will result in not being allowed in. The security level of screening may be modified on an event-by-event basis

What you can and cannot bring

Can Bring

Backpacks or bags (one per person). All will be inspected; clear bags will speed up the process.

Blankets.

Folding chairs.

Service animals.

Food of any kind for guest consumption. Resale is prohibited.

Cannot Bring

Weapons (including knives with a blade over 4 inches) and any item that may be used as a projectile or one that is deemed dangerous by Public Safety personnel.

Non-service animals.

Glass bottles and hard-sided coolers.

Alcohol of any kind.

Religious or political paraphernalia.

Drones

There is a NO DRONE policy in effect for Balloon Fiesta Park and the surrounding areas for the entirety of the fiesta. The FAA has established a temporary flight restriction area for the safety of the balloon operators and spectators. The restricted area is a four-mile radius from the center of Balloon Fiesta Park

Courtesy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Getting to the Park

Visitors can drive and park at the field, bike, use a ride share app, or take a park and ride shuttle from numerous spots around Albuquerque.

Driving and parking

Those wanting to park at the field can either:

On Alameda and head west and turn north on San Mateo Blvd. From there, you can take a left at San Diego or continue north to Balloon Fiesta Parkway

On I-25, head north, and exit at the Tramway exit. Take the frontage road going south and turn right at Balloon Fiesta Parkway.

On Roy going east, take I-25 frontage road going south. Take a right at Balloon Fiesta Parkway.

Courtesy Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

Park & Ride

For 2022, there are three Park & Ride locations available to get to Balloon Fiesta Park.

Cottonwood Mall (10000 Coors Bypass NW) – Park in the northeast parking lot near Seven Bar Loop and Coors Bypass NW.

Coronado Center (6600 Menaul Blvd. NE) – Park at the southwest corner near San Pedro Dr. and Uptown Blvd.

Hoffmantown Church (8888 Harper Road NE) – Park in the northeast parking lot only.

Your park and ride ticket include round-trip transportation to and from Balloon Fiesta Park and admission to the Balloon Fiesta session for that day and time. In case of a weathered-out session, keep your ticket as a raincheck for admission. You can use your used-scanned ticket for admission at the park admission gates. In order to use Park & Ride for another session, you will need to go online to purchase a “bus only” ticket to board the bus. All Park & Ride tickets must be purchased online. Tickets cannot be purchased at the remote lots. Purchasing Park & Ride tickets the day of will be more expensive. Purchase Park & Ride tickets here.

Ride Share

The designated drop-off and pick-up area for ride-share users is south of the park, near the intersection of Alameda Blvd. and Horizon.

Bike Valet

The bike trail runs along the AMAFCA North Diversion Channel, crossing underneath Paseo del Norte and Alameda Blvd., continuing north where it crosses from the west side to the east, ending just north of the Balloon Museum. There will be a bike valet there, staffed by local volunteers.

The bike valet operates between 4:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. during morning sessions and between 4:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. for evening sessions.

Bikes that are not picked up from the bike valet area will be removed and stored. The owner will have to call the Balloon Fiesta at 505-821-1000 to arrange a pick-up. The bike valet is a free service.

Related Coverage