Balloon Fiesta 2022 RV reservations on sale Jan. 5

The special balloon created for next year’s 50th anniversary event was unveiled Saturday morning. It was put together over the course of this year’s fiesta. (Anna Padilla | Digital Community Reporter)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the public will be able to make their RV reservations online for the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. Reservations will go on sale at 9 a.m.

According to the Balloon Fiesta website, all reservations are individual reservations, including groups. Multiple reservations can be made under one name however, you will not be able to reserve multiple spaces under one reservation.

Officials encourage those interested to be ready to make reservations before 9 a.m. as spaces go fast. Reservations offered include tent camping, standard, box view, premium, VIP, and President’s Compound which includes four general admission passes to the Launch Field.

The 50th Balloon Fiesta takes place Oct. 1-9 with tickets going on sale April 1. To make an RV reservation, visit balloonfiesta.com/rv-information.