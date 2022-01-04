Balloon Fiesta 2022 RV reservations on sale Jan. 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the public will be able to make their RV reservations online for the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. Reservations will go on sale at 9 a.m.
According to the Balloon Fiesta website, all reservations are individual reservations, including groups. Multiple reservations can be made under one name however, you will not be able to reserve multiple spaces under one reservation.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Woman trapped on the Sandia Tram recounts what it was like in the car overnight
- Business: Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek
- Weather: Winds pick up in eastern New Mexico Tuesday
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
Officials encourage those interested to be ready to make reservations before 9 a.m. as spaces go fast. Reservations offered include tent camping, standard, box view, premium, VIP, and President’s Compound which includes four general admission passes to the Launch Field.
The 50th Balloon Fiesta takes place Oct. 1-9 with tickets going on sale April 1. To make an RV reservation, visit balloonfiesta.com/rv-information.