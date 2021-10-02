Balloon Fiesta 2021 has successful opening day

Balloon Fiesta

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than a year, Balloon Fiesta is back. Saturday was the start of the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta after it was postponed last year because of the pandemic. And with the green light, or rather glow from dawn patrol, day one was a go.

Story continues below:

“So exciting, so happy to be back,” said Sharon Hartshorn, a local balloon pilot.

“The crowds, the balloons, it’s like our Superbowl,” said Hector Corominas, a balloon pilot visiting from Texas. On Saturday, hundreds of balloonists took to the skies.

“It’s hard to explain it. Just flying with 600 of your closest friends. It’s just, it’s like nothing else,” said Hartshorn.

“The best way I can explain it is like a boy coming down the stairs on Christmas morning to see all his presents under the tree,” said Corominas. Thousands of visitors came out to take in the picture-perfect views and snapshots of their favorite balloons, including the Yoda balloon.

“I was very sad when the 3 a.m. alarm clock went off, but I’m so happy now. It’s been such a great day,” said Michelle Robinson, visiting from Denver, Colorado. “I cried a little when Yoda went up.”

With masks required indoors and in crowds, there are lingering signs of the pandemic. But guests tell KRQE nothing can take away the magic of the Fiesta.

“It feels awesome. It feels right. It feels just, I don’t know, it just warms your heart to see people back out. It just feels normal and I think we all need a little bit of normal back in our lives,” said Kristen Juarez, who lives in Albuquerque.

“It’s always just so magical,” said Carlye Hausback, who lives in Albuquerque. “You look up and you see all the colors. It’s great”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES