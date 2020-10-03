Balloon Fall Fest kicks off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even without the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta this year, New Mexicans could still see some hot air balloons decorating the Albuquerque sky Saturday morning. The city is hosting the Balloon Fall Fest in lieu of the 49th fiesta with small groups of balloons taking off from parks and golf courses.

One pilot who would have been celebrating his 20th Balloon Fiesta says it makes sense that the event was canceled to help avoid big crowds. While this event is significantly smaller and with no spectators allowed at the launch sites, he’s grateful to still be able to fly his artistic balloons. “We just want to put the art out into the world where people can enjoy it. And even if we don’t have crowds of people, where we fly, people are always looking up,” Jonathan Wolfe, Chief Pilot of the Fractal Foundation said. Balloons will continue launching Sunday morning through October 11.