ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday is the first day of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. This year, the event celebrates its 50th anniversary. During a briefing early Saturday morning, pilots discussed the weather for flight safety.

The weather starts out breezy, but sunny skies are on the way, a forecast predicts.

The pilot briefing takes place every morning of Balloon Fiesta at 6 a.m. During the discussion, they determined if balloons are safe to go up. Conditions for flight are known as ‘green flag,’ ‘yellow flag,’ and ‘red flag.’

After the briefing Saturday, officials raised a green flag. This means the weather is safe for balloons to head on up!

Planned events for Saturday are listed below:

6:30 a.m. – Krispy Kreme Morning Glow

– Krispy Kreme Morning Glow 6:45 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

– Opening Ceremonies 7 a.m. – Mass Ascension

– Mass Ascension 8 a.m. – AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

– AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition 10 a.m. – AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction

– AIBF Chainsaw Carving Auction 2 p.m. – America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation

– America’s Challenge Gas Balloon Inflation 3 p.m. – AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition

– AIBF Chainsaw Carving Exhibition 5 p.m. – Team Fastrax Skydiving

– Team Fastrax Skydiving 6 p.m. – American’s Challenge Gas Balloon Launch

– American’s Challenge Gas Balloon Launch 6 p.m. – Twilight Twinkle Glow

– Twilight Twinkle Glow 7:30 p.m. – Team Fastrax Skydiving

– Team Fastrax Skydiving 7:45 p.m. – Aerial Show

– Aerial Show 8 p.m. – AfterGlow™ Fireworks Show

Livestreams of the event can be found on our website.