ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th Anniversary Balloon Fiesta continued on October 2 with a slight weather delay, but that didn’t stop fiesta goers from having a good time.

People from all over the world come to New Mexico for Balloon Fiesta to see hot air balloons fill the sky. But sometimes the weather gets in the way. “We’re always concerned about that, but there’s no control over mother nature, so we’re here to have a good time either way,” said Tim Hodges from Texas.

On day two of this year’s Fiesta, officials determined weather conditions would delay the mass ascension. Nerves were at an all-time high, ”Today’s our only day, so yeah, it needs to happen today this morning,” one visitor shared.

While the morning didn’t go exactly as planned, people made the best of it. “The flag was yellow, so we didn’t get to see the dawn patrol, unfortunately, but the drone show was really cool, like 3D LED lights was awesome,” said Chris Brenden.

It didn’t take long for things to turn around for the better. Just before 8 a.m., the yellow flag was lowered and a green flag was put up in its place. Soon after, hundreds of hot air balloons took to the sky.

“We love the balloons; we love just to come down here and hang out, and, of course, we’re local so we see them from our house,” said Sherri Sanchez.

First-time Balloon Fiesta goers said the event exceeded their expectations – even with its rocky start Sunday morning. “This is actually pretty surreal, like I haven’t seen people float away like that before. So, I just like seeing the baskets going up and all the people in it,” shared Dheya Pio from Chicago.

The Lee family drove seven hours from Colorado, and they say it was well worth it. “We recommend everyone come and check it out. It’s a one-in-a-lifetime kind of thing to check for yourself,” said Joshua Lee.

If you didn’t catch the Balloon Fiesta this weekend, there are plenty of more opportunities. The event runs through October 9. Click here for all the details you need to know.