Audit: Balloon Fiesta generates almost $190M to the Albuquerque area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It takes a village and millions of dollars to pull off New Mexico’s biggest event. A new audit is now revealing how much the city and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta each pay to put on the event and how much they walk away with. The Inspector General’s audit shows that in 2019, the city spent $1.5 million on the Balloon Fiesta. The city says it’s money well spent.

“The return to our city and state is immense. This is one of the best things that we invest in. The Balloon Fiesta generates almost $190 million a year in economic return to our area, so the payoff is fabulous for what the city puts in,” said Dave Simon with the city’s Parks and Rec. Department.

Simon says the audit shows how strong the city’s partnership is with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Inc. (AIBF), the groups that run Fiesta. AIBF is a non-profit, and organizers say most of the money the event makes gets spent to run it. AIBF also pays the city $100,000 a year to use Balloon Fiesta Park, the landfill, and a portion of parking. They also pay for other rental and utility fees.

The audit shows, in 2019, AIBF made $12.6 million off of Balloon Fiesta including $1.8 million in merchandise and $2.4 million from sponsors but when the nine-day event was over, they only netted $1.3 million in profit. Further whittling down AIBF’s bottom line, is paying their employees. The audit shows 112,000 goes to the sponsorship coordinator and the executive director gets $173,000.

While a lot of money is involved, Simon says it pays off. “So when we see balloons in the sky in the fall, we know where we live, we know what we’re proud of and we need to continue to work to keep this event the best ballooning event in the world,” Simon said.

The city spent a little more than usual on Fiesta in 2019 because they added water lines for the RV camping spaces. Simon says the audit revealed no “smoking guns” and they look forward to bringing Fiesta back in 2021.

A spokesperson for Balloon Fiesta sent the following statement Tuesday: