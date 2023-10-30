ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Attendance at the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the official numbers released on Monday.

The 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta was held Oct. 7-15 and attracted an estimated 968,516 visitors to Balloon Fiesta Park.

This year, Balloon Fiesta hosted the 66th Gordon Bennett race, a gas balloon distance race that attracted 17 pilot teams from around the world. Balloon Fiesta said 16 of those teams launched from Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Thousands of people also flocked to Balloon Fiesta Park on Oct. 14 to watch the annular solar eclipse cross directly over Albuquerque.

Balloon Fiesta Attendance Since 2016:

Year Attendance 2023 968,516 2022 828,800 2021 783,866 2020 N/A because of the pandemic 2019 866,414 2018 886,037 2017 887,970 2016 839,309 Note: The attendance is an estimate and is generated by combining the number of advance tickets and passes issued to guests, media, balloon teams, chase crew, park and ride, sponsors, service vehicles, corporate buses, entertainers, recreational vehicles, Balloon Fiesta staff, Balloon Fiesta contractors and Balloon Fiesta VIPs. In some instances, different multipliers are used to compensate for multiple and return visits to the Balloon Fiesta Park.

The 2023 Balloon Fiesta featured 546 registered hot air balloons, including 107 special shape balloons, and 629 pilots representing 16 countries.

This year, two of the 14 sessions were canceled due to poor weather conditions, and one was counted as a rain check event, with tickets allowed for re-use.

In 2022, there were 648 registered hot air balloons at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, including 118 special shape balloons, and 648 pilots representing 20 countries.

Last year, eight of the 14 sessions were canceled due to poor weather conditions and were counted as rain check events.

Officials announced that the 52nd Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will be held Oct. 5-13, 2024.