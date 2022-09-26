ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will kick off its first events on Friday, followed by big crowds at Balloon Fiesta Park on Saturday. In all, ten days of events will stretch from September 30 through October 9.

From world record setting attempts to parking lot changes that may help people find their car, Balloon Fiesta organizers detailed some of the new and modified elements visitors can expect year during a news conference Monday. In part, organizers are expecting the most balloons at this year’s event compared to any other Fiesta event in more than a decade.

Opening day on Saturday, October 1 should be one of the most memorable for Fiesta, as roughly 648 balloons as expected to launch for the first Mass Ascension event. Among those balloons, roughly 20 new special shapes will be part of the crowd of roughly 120 total special shapes.

Opening ceremonies are expected to be “quite spectacular,” according to Balloon Fiesta’s Operations Director Sam Parks. Before Dawn Patrol takes off at 6 a.m., Parks says there will be a special aerial demonstration in the dark that you “won’t want to miss.”

“With good weather, we should be fine,” Parks said. “We’ve got 21 different countries that are going to be represented here.”

Fiesta will attempt to set a new world record on Sunday morning, October 2 with remote controlled balloons. Around 82 of those RC balloons are expected to be at this year’s Fiesta. Pilots of the RC balloons are expected to attempt to break the world record for the “greatest number of RC balloons at any given time.” The current record is 55.

On Sunday night, Fiesta will attempt to set a new world record during the Balloon Glow event. Organizers will attempt to achieve the “greatest number of hot air balloons in a glow.”

To start Fiesta, a 50th anniversary special is also slated to take place on Friday, September 30 at Coronado Center. That’s where relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots are expected to place part in a reenactment of the original Balloon Fiesta flight.

That event is expected to take place around 7 a.m. Friday, coinciding with the “Albuquerque Aloft” balloon flights at surrounding Albuquerque and Rio Rancho elementary schools. This year, Albuquerque Aloft is expected to see more than 200 pilots participating at more than 100 schools.

A new “skybox” VIP experience is also expected at the field, with the debut of special shipping container structures meant to give viewers some height over the crowds on the field. According to Fiesta, the skybox experience runs $5,000 per session, with room between 1 and 20 guests. Skybox users get park admission, parking passes, “luxury restrooms,” a host bar and food amid the experience.

