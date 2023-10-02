ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Albuquerque spreads out and develops, the city is running into a new problem during the Balloon Fiesta: a lack of landing spots.

The City is encouraging property owners to look into turning their land into a balloon landing zone.

To entice property owners into putting out their own X, the Hispano Chamber of Commerce will be giving out one prize basket worth up to $2,000 every day of the Fiesta.

If a balloon lands on your property, fill out a card, and give it to the pilot of the balloon to be entered into the daily contest to win one of the baskets.

If you’d like to be involved, you can pick up an X to put on your property at the following locations: