ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The totals are in for this year’s Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and expected to be released today. Balloon Fiesta officials are expected to discuss event numbers, including attendance at a news conference Friday morning.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 11:30 a.m.

Fiesta celebrated its 50th event this year, introducing some new elements like a drone show and a big presence of remote controlled balloons. The event also aimed to hold some of the largest mass ascensions in its history, with around 648 balloons invited. Fiesta’s opening weekends brought massive crowds both Saturday and Sunday.

Fiesta also dealt with some major challenges with the weather in 2022. While organizers planned for record breaking attempts with RC balloons and the most balloons to participate in a glow, wind and rain changed most of those plans.

Organizers canceled this year’s America’s Challenge gas balloon race after Fiesta said, “the weather conditions made it impossible to conduct a safe, competitive race. A crowd of thousands was also caught in the event’s first “shelter in place” as a storm cell formed over a Special Shapes Glowdeo event on Fiesta’s Friday night event.

During their 2021 event, Fiesta organizers say nearly 784,000 people attended across ten days. Fiesta didn’t happen in 2020. The 2021 attendance figures were below 2019’s attendance, which saw about 866,414 guests.

Along with attendance figures, Balloon Fiesta officials are expected to release other totals at Friday’s news conference. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber will also present award winners of the “X Marks the Spot” landowner recognition program. The program is a partnership with Albuquerque-area property owners who allow hot air balloons to land on their private property.

This is a developing news story. This article will be updated.