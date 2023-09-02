ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some new pieces of art created locally in Albuquerque are now on display at the International Balloon Fiesta shop.

Local artist Denis Kennedy said he is counting down the days until the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta starts in October. Kennedy was asked this week to bring by some of his latest work to sell at the shop on-site. “We saw Denis’s art online and it is absolutely beautiful we loved the bright colors and we really love to support our local artists,” said Chani Kaibetony, assistant merchandise manager.

An honor all on its own but for Kennedy, it’s a special reminder of what got him started. “I opened up my garage and there (was) rainbow ryders, literally opened my door and there’s a rainbow ryders balloon, like almost in my street,” said Kennedy.

Burning, designing, and painting, Kennedy makes all of his wooden projects completely by hand. Kennedy said the hours he dedicates to his work always seem to fly by. “It’s all passion. I can’t do that many hours and do that kind of work on the clock, it’s gotta come from here,” said Kennedy.

Kennedy said he often gets requests for custom pieces. “A lot of customs, pilots calling me all the time now wanting their balloon burnt it’s pretty wild,” said Kennedy.