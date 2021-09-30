Albuquerque Aloft to unofficially kick off Balloon Fiesta on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There's controversy over the New Mexico Public Education Department's proposed changes to the curriculum for grades kindergarten through 12th. PED says more than 60 teachers across the state helped revise these k-12 standards for social studies but the Republican Party of New Mexico insists some of the proposed changes are biased.

The last time the state's social studies standards went through a major makeover was about 20 years ago and the PED said now is the right time for another one. "As we started this process, our overarching goal was to set social studies standards that are culturally responsive and that focus on the knowledge, skills and dispositions critical to enter all students in New Mexico are all college, career and civic ready," said Jacqueline Costales, the PED division director of Curriculum and Instruction.