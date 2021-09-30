Albuquerque Aloft to unofficially kick off Balloon Fiesta on Friday

Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to Balloon Fiesta. Hot air balloons will inflate and possibly fly from the playgrounds of almost all Albuquerque Public Schools elementary schools for the annual Albuquerque Aloft.

Balloons typically start inflating around 6:45 a.m., weather permitting. Students, families and staff will have the opportunity to meet the pilots and crews. Albuquerque Aloft, which began in 2005, is the only Balloon Fiesta flying event that launches outside Balloon Fiesta Park.

