Albuquerque Aloft to unofficially kick off Balloon Fiesta on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday marks the unofficial kickoff to Balloon Fiesta. Hot air balloons will inflate and possibly fly from the playgrounds of almost all Albuquerque Public Schools elementary schools for the annual Albuquerque Aloft.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Carlsbad boy dies of fentanyl overdose, mother and grandmother arrested for his death
- Trending: Murder suspect could be connected to disappearance of New Mexican woman
- New Mexico News: Campbell Ranch plan could bring 4,000+ homes to Edgewood area
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 30 de Septiembre 2021
Balloons typically start inflating around 6:45 a.m., weather permitting. Students, families and staff will have the opportunity to meet the pilots and crews. Albuquerque Aloft, which began in 2005, is the only Balloon Fiesta flying event that launches outside Balloon Fiesta Park.