ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday Morning, before crowds take to the fields on Saturday, October 1, Balloon Fiesta will hold a 50th anniversary special event at Coronado Center in Albuquerque. That’s where relatives and representatives of Fiesta’s 13 founding pilots are expected to place part in a reenactment of the original Balloon Fiesta flight.

Back in 1972 at the Coronado Center, the Balloon Fiesta launched 13 hot air balloons for its first event. Friday morning’s event will have special guests, an on stage discussion and will end by launching 13 balloons, just like the original event. Kickoff for the event starts at 5:30 a.m. with the balloons set to go up around 7 a.m.

That event is coinciding with the “Albuquerque Aloft” balloons will inflate and possibly fly from surrounding Albuquerque and Rio Rancho elementary schools. This year, Albuquerque Aloft is expected to see more than 200 pilots participating at more than 100 schools. Balloons typically start inflating around 6:45 a.m., weather permitting. Students, families and staff will have the opportunity to meet the pilots and crews.