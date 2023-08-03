ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The lineup for the 2023 Music Fiesta has been announced. Multi-Platinum selling country artist Lee Brice will be headlining the festivities on Saturday, October 14.

Brice, known for his hit singles “A Woman Like You,” “Hard To Love,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” will be preceded by Quartz Hill Records recording artists Runaway June. They’ve earned nominations from the Academy of Country Music Awards as well as CMT Music Awards and have gone on tours with Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan.

Local artist Brandon Saiz will start off the show at 1:00 p.m. The show will go on rain or shine and tickets include entry to the Night Magic Glow and AfterGlow Fireworks. More information is available on the Music Fiesta website.