ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the third day of Balloon Fiesta, and thousands of global visitors are still attending.

The weather was perfect Monday morning, and the balloons launched right at 7 a.m.

Crowds gathered to watch the sky fill with colorful balloons.

“We got here at 4:45, so we got to see Dawn Patrol lift off. It was really cool to see all of the balloons up close. It’s our first time at Balloon Festival. We’re new to the state, so it’s really exciting,” said attendee Allie Taylor.

The Fiesta runs through Sunday.