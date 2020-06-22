2020 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta canceled this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta announced on Monday, June 22 that it will be postponing its 2020 festivities. This year’s 49th event is now rescheduled for October 2-10, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, Balloon Fiesta officials report may variables are out of their control and could potential impact the health and welfare of fiesta attendees. Officials say the safety of pilots, guests, sponsors, staff, and volunteers are their top concern and due to the virus, they must remain dedicated to upholding that commitment.

The Balloon Fiesta’s volunteer board of directors and 20-person staff state they brainstormed various ways to make this year’s event happen however, all plans would fail if someone contracted the virus as a result of attending the event.

Officials state that guest reservations, tickets, and RV spaces will be unchanged and can be used for the event in 2021. Those who are not able to join the event next year can find directions to accommodate other options on the Balloon Fiesta website and may seek a refund or donate their tickets.

In a letter on the Balloon Fiesta website by Balloon Fiesta Board of Directors President Matt W. Guthrie, health and safety, and financial responsibility contributed to the decision to postpone the event. This will be the first year since 1972 that they will not be able to hold an event.

Last year, the Balloon Fiesta brought around 866,414 guests to the city and created a total estimated economic impact on Albuquerque’s business volume of $186.82 million.

“We are proud of the event Balloon Fiesta has grown into over the years. We know there is an entire community, city and state invested in its success, making this the most difficult decision we’ve ever faced as an organization,” said Guthrie in a press release. “This is certainly a setback, but we will remain committed to making this the best and brightest event in the world and can’t wait to see Balloon Fiesta Park once again filled with balloons and smiling faces.”

Statement from New Mexico Tourism Department on Balloon Fiesta cancellation: