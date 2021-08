ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta set a new Guinness World Record for “Greatest mass hot air balloon ascent.” The day that made Guinness history happened on October 6, 2019, when 524 hot air balloons launched at balloon fiesta field.

A press release states the theme of that year’s event was “Picture Perfect.” The 49th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will launch on October 2, 2021, for nine-day sand include more than 500 hot air balloons.