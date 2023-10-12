ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta is getting ready for Saturday when they will be sharing the stage with a lunar eclipse. It will be a packed morning before the eclipse starts. Audiences can watch a drone show in the early hours, a traditional morning glow, followed by a mass ascension of 545 balloons.

Then, the eclipse fun starts, with a very special balloon glow, when the moon moves in front of the sun. “We’re going to have about 75 balloons take center stage. They’re going to do their flight, they’ll come back. They’ll set up their balloons. And for the first time ever, we’re going to have a glow during the morning hours,” said Executive Director of Balloon Fiesta Sam Parks.

The eclipse begins at 9:13 a.m. and finishes at 12:09 p.m. here in Albuquerque. It will reach its peak at 10:36 a.m. NASA will have a tent set up to talk to visitors and is providing 80,000 pairs of glasses to safely watch the ring of fire.