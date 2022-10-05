ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. During the pilots briefing Wednesday morning, pilots and officials will meet to determine if the balloons are safe to go up.

Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. There is currently light rain at the park with winds at 2 – 3 mph. KRQE news 13 will update with more information after Wednesday morning’s pilot briefing.

Planned events for Wednesday are listed below: