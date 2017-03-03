Baby Brianna expansion bill revived after heated exchange between lawmakers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a heated exchange between lawmakers, a bill to expand the state’s child abuse law that was previously tabled in a committee was revived and has is headed to the House of Representatives floor for a full vote.

On Tuesday, KRQE News 13 told you Republican Rep. Sarah Maestas Barnes’ House Bill 45 was tabled Monday in the House Appropriations and Finance Committee on what she called a “party-line vote.” All of the Democrats on the committee, except one who walked out of the meeting before the vote, said “no” to the bill.

KRQE News 13 asked committee member Rep. Antonio Maestas, D-Albuquerque, why he voted “no,” and he said, “We don’t look at policy in appropriations, we ask ourselves one simple question: Do we have the money? And this year, the answer’s no.”

But Rep. Maestas Barnes, who is also a member of the committee, said that argument was just a smoke screen for a political move by the Democratic members of the committee.

She also said the message the Democratic members of the committee sent by voting “no” to the bill is that New Mexico kids are not valued equally. The bill would allow people who murder children over the age of 12 to be sentenced to prison for life. Right now, only those convicted of killing a child under 12 can go away for life.

The next day, Wednesday, during the same committee meeting, Rep. Maestas lashed out at Rep. Maestas Barnes saying, “It was unfortunate, Madame Chair, that yesterday or a couple of days ago that a bill didn’t get out and a member of this committee sniveled to Channel 13.”

He went on to say, “…and so what we have to do is we have to make those difficult choices to determine what’s a priority and what’s not, and so I think that…. I don’t want to talk anymore on this bill.”

By that point, Rep. Maestas Barnes and the rest of the Republicans on the committee stood up and walked out.

They eventually returned.

“I was verbally attacked by one of our members,” Rep. Maestas Barnes said when she sat back down. “And I think that it is incredibly inappropriate to bring political agendas to this committee. What happened to my bill was clearly a political maneuver and I did not make a huge statement in committee about that and the statement that was made by Rep. Maestas was was improper.”

Then, in a unusual turns of events, HB45 ended up on the House Appropriations and Finance Committee agenda again Thursday. It was revived after being tabled Monday.

As for the reason the bill was heard again, KRQE News 13 is told by the communications office for the House democrats that the financial impact of the bill changed to have no impact, unlike it previously did.

Meaning, on Monday the bill was tabled because it came with a price tag. It now has no cost.

Committee Chair Rep. Patricia Lundstrom, D-Gallup, sent this statement to KRQE News 13:

“The sponsor of the bill submitted an updated Financial Impact Report, which estimated that there would be no financial impact to the state for changing this statute. With this new information, the bill passed through the Appropriations Committee, which examines legislation based solely on the cost to the state. The merits of the bill can be discussed on the House Floor.”

By the end of the committee meeting Thursday, HB45 and its new financial impact report passed the committee with only one vote against it from Rep. Christine Trujillo, D-Albuquerque.

At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting, Rep. Maestas apologized for the comments he made the day prior.