Autopsy to provide insight into Albuquerque woman’s death

Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a suspicious death after officers were dispatched to a call regarding an unresponsive female in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers arrived at an apartment complex in the area of Cibola Loop northwest around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night where they found a man identified as Raymond Pacheco who asked officers to check on his wife Veronica Pacheco. Upon entering the apartment, officers determined Veronica was deceased. The Office of Medical Investigator arrived at the scene and discovered suspicious injuries on the woman.

Detectives interviewed the woman’s family members including Raymond Pacheco. Authorities say an autopsy will take place Monday which will identify the victim’s cause of death.

Officials executed a search warrant and say they did take some items from the scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Though publicly identified, Albuquerque Police did not say Pacheco will face charges for his wife’s death.

No other information is available at this time.