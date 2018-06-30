Auto-theft suspect arrested following police search

An auto-theft suspect was arrested in northeast Albuquerque Saturday after he fled from police on foot.

The intersection of Menaul and Cardenas was shut down as police searched for the man.

Police say they located 24-year-old Damien Martinez from Grants in a stolen car in a McDonald’s parking lot.

When confronted, he ran from officers, going into a nearby home with a family inside.

Martinez then tried to hide from police under a bed in an RV on the family’s property.

Police gave him the opportunity to surrender before sending a K-9 which bit him, according to a police spokesperson.

Martinez was later booked into MDC on charges of burglary and having the stolen car.