Australian PM calls up reservists as fire threats escalate

In this image made from video, an aerial view shows wildfires in the forests of Gippsland, Victoria, Australia, Dec. 31, 2019. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states have trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions, destroyed many properties and caused at least two fatalities. (Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Channel 7, Channel 9 via AP)

SYDNEY (AP) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called up about 3,000 reservists as the threat of wildfires has escalated in at least three states.

He says 23 deaths have been confirmed so far this summer, including two on Saturday, and “we are facing another extremely difficult next 24 hours.”

Morrison also confirmed his scheduled visits to India and Japan later this month have been postponed.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said her state was facing “another terrible day” and called on people in areas threatened by the fires to leave while they can. Officials are warning that the fires could move “frighteningly quick.”

Embers carried by the wind have the potential to spark new fires or enlarge existing blazes.