Attorneys ask judge to release Nehemiah Griego from jail

Nehemiah Griego’s attorneys are asking a judge to let the killer out until a judge decides if he’ll be released for good.

Now 21, Greigo murdered his parents and three younger siblings when he was 15.

Griego wants to be sent to a mental health co-op in Houston, but the District Attorney’s office says where he wants to go is not a secure facility.

“At [the Department of Children, Youth, and Families] we have no ability to voice concerns with people,” Secretary Monique Jacobson said back in January.

CYFD officials may not be able to say if they think Nehemiah Griego should be released from jail, but other people have certainly made their concerns clear.

“I personally would like him to stay behind bars. I think he is a danger to society,” Griego’s sister told KRQE News 13.

State prosecutors feel Griego, who was 15 when he shot and killed his parents and three little siblings in their South Valley home back in 2013, cannot be rehabilitated.

“There is a dramatic need for additional treatment in this case,” Attorney General Hector Balderas said.

Griego was sentenced as a juvenile.

Last month when he turned 21 and was about to go free, a judge ordered that he be placed in MDC custody amid concerns he’s still dangerous.

Shortly after, his attorneys filed a motion to get him sent to a mental health co-op in Houston, set in a cluster of apartments and homes, until a judge decides if he should be re-sentenced.

The co-op teaches life skills and officer activities like gardening and horseback riding. However, in the DA’s response to the motion, they say the defendant failed to mention the co-op is an unsecured facility.

They go on to say Griego’s family has offered to pay for GPS monitoring, but say he could easily vanish and just change his name.

“The fact that Nehemiah killed his own family reflects just how detached, callous and brutal he is capable of being,” Griego’s sister said.

Prosecutors want the court to keep Griego in jail. The state’s Supreme Court must decide if he should be re-sentenced and serve time in an adult prison.

Griego has a hearing on this motion to see where he should be held until then. That’s on April 26.