AT&SF steam engine locomotive celebrates 75th birthday

People from all over Albuquerque gathered to celebrate the 75th birthday of a steam engine.

The AT&SF 2926 was born in May of 1944. It ran for a million miles across the American southwest until retiring to Albuquerque’s Coronado Park in 1953. The New Mexico Steam Locomotive and Railroad Historical Society have been working to restore the train since 2002.

“We acquire all of our funds from donations and grants. No government money involved right now, so it’s a labor of love,” said Rick Kirby, chief mechanical officer.

Party guests brought their own homemade birthday cards.