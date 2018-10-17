Atrisco Heritage HS cleared after evacuation due to suspicious device

More than 2,000 students and staff were forced to evacuate Atrisco Heritage Academy High School Wednesday, and bused miles away over a suspicious device sticking out of a student’s backpack.

It turned out to be a speaker.

After about two hours, the all-clear was given, but it really shook up students.

“Everybody was freaking out because everybody thought it was real because they were moving us,” one student said.

“It was really calm to point where we went into the school George I. Sanchez and everybody just tried to stay calm. But people were freaking out,” 10th grader Angel Munoz said.

Students said it started with what they thought was a fire drill Wednesday morning, but once they were outside, they were forced to shelter at the K-8 school next door, George I. Sanchez.

Then, they were bused to Community Stadium, about 15 minutes away, where parents picked them up.

Some parents praised Albuquerque Public Schools for how it handled the situation, while other parents called it chaos, especially at Community Stadium.

“It was pretty professional. They’re doing as good as they can. It’s a little chaotic up there now because you have all the students and the teachers and the parents trying to get in there and get everybody checked out. It’s a little bit of a madhouse,” parent Thomas Cooper said.

“I came to the stadium. They have no control over the kids. The kids are wandering wherever they wanna wander. Parents can’t find their kids because the kids aren’t where they should be,” parent Diane Horton said.

The sheriff’s office later said the suspicious device was a makeshift speaker that a teacher spotted in a freshman’s backpack. It was a water bottle wrapped in plastic with wires protruding from it.

That concerned teacher alerted authorities.

The student was not charged for the misunderstanding and was released to his parents.

The sheriff’s department says the District Attorney’s office will review the case, but won’t say why.