Asia Today: India’s caseload surges again; 39 sick in SKorea

Stranded migrant workers wait to board buses before taking a special train to their destination during extended lockdown to curb the spread of new coronavirus, in Bangalore, India, Monday, May 18, 2020. India has recorded its biggest single-day surge in new cases of coronavirus. The surge in infections comes a day after the federal government extended a nationwide lockdown to May 31 but eased some restrictions to restore economic activity and gave states more control in deciding the nature of the lockdown. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

NEW DELHI (AP) – India has registered another record single-day jump of 7,964 coronavirus cases and 265 deaths, a day before the 2-month-old lockdown is set to end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is on the path to victory in its battle against the virus and will set “an example in economic revival.”

South Korea on Saturday reported 39 new cases, most of them in the densely populated Seoul area where officials have linked scores of infections to warehouse workers.

Around 400 German managers, workers and family members have begun returning to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the world’s second-largest economy seek to get their operations running again.