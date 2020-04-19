Asia Today: Fewer sick in S Korea, infections rise in Japan

An employee holds up an antibody test cartridge of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus for a photograph on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK (AP) – South Korea has reported eight more cases of the coronavirus, the first time a daily increase has dropped to a single digit in about two months.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the additional figures on Sunday took the country’s total to 10,661 with 234 deaths.

South Korea’s caseload has been waning in recent weeks since it recorded hundreds of new cases every day between late February and early March, mostly in the southeastern city of Daegu and nearby areas.

Despite the recent downward trend, South Korean officials have warned about the possibility of a broader “quiet spread” with people easing up on social distancing.

Japan meanwhile reported 568 new cases, bringing the nation’s toll to 11,073 with 174 deaths.

