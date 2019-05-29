Artist painting new mural at Albuquerque’s Orpheum Theater building

A historic downtown building is becoming the canvas for a local artist.

The side of the Orpheum Theater building at Second Street and Coal is being transformed into a giant mural. The 120-year-old building once housed one of New Mexico’s first movie theaters.

It was recently transformed into a community hub featuring a classroom, performance space, art studios, apartments, and gallery space. The idea is to use it to help revitalize the surrounding Barelas and downtown neighborhoods.

Artist Denise Weaver Ross is behind the new mural. Ross is behind a number of murals around the city.