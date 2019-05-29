New Mexico

More New Mexico

Artist painting new mural at Albuquerque’s Orpheum Theater building

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
Artist painting new mural at Albuquerque's Orpheum Theater building_1559170145428.jpg.jpg

A historic downtown building is becoming the canvas for a local artist. 

The side of the Orpheum Theater building at Second Street and Coal is being transformed into a giant mural. The 120-year-old building once housed one of New Mexico’s first movie theaters. 

It was recently transformed into a community hub featuring a classroom, performance space, art studios, apartments, and gallery space. The idea is to use it to help revitalize the surrounding Barelas and downtown neighborhoods. 

Artist Denise Weaver Ross is behind the new mural. Ross is behind a number of murals around the city. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss