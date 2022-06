ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- Five juveniles in southern New Mexico are facing charges after firing splatter guns at random kids playing at a park. The Artesia Police Department says the juveniles are charged with battery and criminal damage after shooting kids at Yeso School Playground.

There have been TikTok challenges across the country encouraging users to shoot random pedestrians. Police say the splatter guns shoot soft gel balls and not only can cause injury but can be mistaken for a real gun.