Armed robber dies after chase ends in officer-involved shooting

A chaotic police chase ended with an Albuquerque Police officer shooting and killing an armed suspect. It all ended in front of a grocery store, leaving dozens of people frightened and worried.

Albuquerque Police were on scene investigating the shooting until late Saturday night.

“I saw some cops running towards the store and then I heard about four shots, so that’s when I knew something bad had happened,” said Cynthia Jimenez.

Shoppers at the Smith’s near Yale and Coal describe a chaotic scene inside the store as a suspect ran from police.

“I was actually really scared. I’m going to like come down a bit, the gunshots are so loud that I actually thought they were going to come into the store,” Jimenez said.

Albuquerque Police say it started with an armed robbery at a Verizon store on Menaul and San Pedro, earlier Saturday.

“Officers were in the area they located what they believe to be the vehicle from the armed robbery,” said Officer Simon Drobik.

The chase ended in a crash near the grocery store and neighbors across the street say they saw the aftermath.

“The guy was running through the Smith’s parking lot and the cops shot him because he was pulling out a gun,” said Freedie Lam.

“We saw the guy on the ground and everything and I was totally freaking out,” said Rhonda Fernandez.

“I don’t think he’s going to live. He was on the ground. They were pumping him,” Lam said.

Kevin Fern said he had just arrived at the Smith’s at Yale and Coal Saturday afternoon when all the sudden he heard people in the store yelling something was going on in the parking lot.

He says he then walked outside to see what was going on and saw several police officers running towards the store as a man was approaching the entrance.

That is when Fern suddenly heard the shots. He said dozens of people were inside the store when he witnessed the shooting.

“Within a split second, one of the officers pulled his gun and it was like instantaneous, when he pulled his gun he was in a mid-stride run and I mean just boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, four or five shots,” Fern said.

People who live in the area say the scene had them worried for their family’s safety.

“I have my son here. He’s only one years old and he doesn’t need to be around this,” Lam said.

Police say the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

At least one other person was taken into custody. Police also say they believe the suspect fired shots at officers during the pursuit.

Police said they have no other suspects at this time but the investigation is ongoing.

