APS survey results: 75% of parents against extending the school year

Albuquerque Public School teachers and parents made their voices heard. The district sent out a survey asking them how they felt about adding 10 more days to the school year.

“The first thing I thought was this is silly,” said Jodi Aleman.

“I think her going every day would probably be okay with her,” said Randy Dabbs, referring to his granddaughter Rylee.

This opportunity would give kids more time in the classroom, but it would also give teachers more time to develop their skills, too. With more than 22,000 people voicing their opinions, it wasn’t a close debate. Nearly 20 percent want to stretch out the school year, while an overwhelming 75 percent want to keep it the same. Six percent didn’t care which way it went.

“I think for a lot of families it’s probably a positive thing,” said Dabbs.

“It would be a big adjustment and change for too many people,” said Aleman.

According to the survey, parents of students at low performing schools like Whittier and Hawthorne Elementary, that already implement the longer school year, are happy with the extra days. It’s schools with higher success rates that want to keep their school year the same.

“A lot of the kids need something to do during the summer, at least extend the year to give them an opportunity,” said Dabbs. “Especially if it’s going to benefit them in the long run.”

“I would like to say, I love my school,” said 5-year-old Rylee.

Even a few kids chimed in, some more assertive than others.

“No,” responded 9-year-old Katelin about the longer school days.

“Well, maybe,” responded Rylee.

The district said it’s happy with the survey’s turnout, but APS did not specify for which schools it will ask the state Public Education Department for those additional days.

KRQE News 13 is told the PED will notify the district by May 6 about which schools will have a shorter summer.