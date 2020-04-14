APS Superintendent: Teachers will have to make adjustments next year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Raquel Reedy says regardless of online learning, teachers will have to make adjustments to their lesson plans next school year. Reedy is one of five superintendents across the nation quoted in an ‘Education Week’ article about how students will make up for lost learning time.

In the article, Reedy says some students may miss what amounts to one quarter of in-school instruction this academic year. She says teachers will have to give students a refresher when they return to class before picking back up on the usual curriculum.

