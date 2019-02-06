APS says it’s back to drawing board after voters reject tax hikes

Leaders at Albuquerque Public Schools say they aren’t done trying to get voter support for tax hikes.

It comes after voters overwhelmingly rejected the district’s proposal for hundreds of millions of dollars in a mail-in election.

Some people feel the district was asking for too much money and needs to re-prioritize how they spend what they already get.

The $900-million tax package was flatly rejected.

“Elections have consequences, this will have consequences,” said Kizito Wijenje, Executive Director Capital Master Plan.

APS leaders say for now they’ll have to make do with what they have.

“You put band-aids in order to keep things functioning so that you can live in your house…this is what we’re going to do,” said Superintendent Raquel Reedy.

It’s been nearly 20 years since voters turned down a school bond or mill levy. This time around, voters rejected all three of APS’ tax measures to pay for school projects.

“I just thought APS was asking for too much from the voters in terms of a property tax increase,” said Paul Gessing.

Gessing with the Rio Grande Foundation, a government spending watchdog, says the district created the problem by putting three separate questions on the same ballot.

“So I suspect if they put that bond all by itself on an individual ballot in say, September or something, they’ll get that without a problem. The question is how they prioritize and how they move forward,” Gessing said.

Gessing says some voters just don’t trust APS with their money.

“APS lacks a bit in credibility in the way they are stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Gessing said.

However, district leaders disagree.

“I think really and truly it’s individuals looking at the personal private situations and making their situations based on that,” Reedy said.

The district says it plans to figure out what people want.

“We will come back to the public with a better understanding of how to get your support,” said Board of Education President Dr. David Peercy.

APS was already counting on a lot of that money. The district says it now has to figure out what to do with about two dozen projects that have been designed and only partially constructed.

Unlike past APS elections which were in-person, this was a mail-in ballot which APS did not want. The 28 percent turnout was about four times higher than usual.

APS says it doesn’t know when it will ask for a tax hike again or if it will be done by mail.