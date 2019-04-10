APS requests feedback on lengthening school year

Albuquerque Public Schools is looking for the public’s feedback on a longer school year.

The legislation would tack 12 days on the school year. In a letter to students, Superintendent Raquel Reedy says the longer is optional and the district wants to review all options.

The added days would also require more funding. Feedback can be shared to the APS Board of Education at boarded@aps.edu or to the APS Budget Steering Committee.

APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy stated that once a new school calendar and plan are complete, they will be shared with families.