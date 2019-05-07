Live Now
APS plans to take mill levy, bond question back to voters

Voters said “no” to Albuquerque Public School’s request for more money earlier this year, so the district went back to the drawing board. Now, officials hope they’ve narrowed it down enough to finally get the funding they need.

In February, the district had a landslide failure mail-in ballot election for a GO bond and two mill-levy taxes. If passed, it would have raised property taxes. This time around, they’re still looking for more money, but this time without raising your taxes.

The school board met with APS officials who want to go to the polls again in November to continue almost $300 million worth of current mill levy and GO bonds. The district said the money helps maintain current buildings and helps keep up with technology needs. 

APS said this time, the district has learned to not ask voters for too much. “We have to do some things differently,” said APS official Scott Elder. “We’re not going anywhere near as large of a tax as we did last time.”

APS officials said with the limited money they have, they want to focus on 11 high priority projects, like more classrooms for elementary and middle schools, upgrading the turf fields across the district, and building school bus transportation depots around town. 

The district said it doesn’t have the money for other high priorities, like major upgrades to McKinley Middle School and the Barcelona cafeteria expansion, but hope to eventually get the money for it down the road.

