APS holds job fair to resolve teacher shortage

People looking for a job will have the opportunity as Albuquerque Public Schools is holding a job fair Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. It hopes to resolve its teacher shortage.

The District will hold the job fair at Berna Facio Professional Development Center located at 3315 Louisiana Blvd. NE Albuquerque, NM 87110.

At the job fair there will be on the spot interviews with school principals. People attending should bring copies of your resume, cover letter, and licenses

Applying in advance is strongly encouraged. Visit the APS Job website and apply in the “Applicant Pool” section to the job title “Applicant Pool: Job Fair 2019” posting number #00037159.