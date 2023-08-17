ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school football has started in the Metro and there is a new way to watch the game even if you’re out of town. Albuquerque Public Schools signed a contract with Game Vision earlier this year to help stream all high school sporting events.

An APS spokesperson told News 13 in January that the streaming agreement will help benefit families who can’t travel to far away games. “This will allow our kids to gain exposure nationwide and allow our families and our parents to see these games that quite frankly if they don’t live in the community or if they’re out of town or if they’re out on work, they’ll be able to access their kid’s games as well,” said APS Senior Director of Athletics Adrian Ortega.

A subscription through Game Vision does have to be purchased to watch the games online. It costs $50 for the season or $70 for the year. To subscribe to the service, click this link.