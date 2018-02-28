APD: Suspect arrested in case of two roommates found dead

Police say it was a violent and complicated case.

New details have been released about the man police say killed two people, then dumped their bodies in a small New Mexico town.

Tuesday night, Sandia Tribal Police arrested 32-year-old James Knight after he lied and gave them a fake name. However, Albuquerque Police knew exactly who he was and quickly charged him with murder.



Police say the mystery of who killed two missing Albuquerque roommates is solved.

“There was a lot of video in this case… a lot of evidence in this case,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

What they don’t know is why Knight allegedly murdered Eugene Carrell Ray and Zakaria Fry.

“They were possibly all roommating together and that’s why we have a lot of evidence at that location and warrants were served,” Drobik said.

Police say, Knight, who also goes by “Charles Spiess,” may have been staying at Ray’s home near Eubank and Constitution.

There, family members say Ray lived a “high-risk sexual lifestyle” and regularly let strangers stay at his home.

After Ray and Fry disappeared on Jan. 19, detectives searched Ray’s home. Inside they found a lot of blood.

The public helped police identify Knight as the man seen in Walmart surveillance video.

Police say Knight used Ray’s credit card thereafter he was reported missing. He allegedly bought equipment like duct tape, gloves and black trash bags.

A month after Fry and Ray’s disappearance, their bodies were found wrapped in a black trash bag off a rural road in Stanley.

Police say both were severely beaten.

“I know people are wondering if this is a hate crime because there were transgender individuals,” Drobik said.

Right now, APD says they’re not investigating these murders as a hate crime, but say they still have a lot of work to do.

Police say Knight isn’t talking. He is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Prior to this case he had no arrests for violent crime, just a DWI from 2006.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen Knight anywhere with Ray or Fry to call Crime Stoppers at 843-STOP.