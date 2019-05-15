APD: Shots fired in northwest Albuquerque, suspect taken into custody

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers fired shots while attempting to take in a suspect with a warrant out for his arrest Tuesday night. It happened near Coors Boulevard and Ouray Road NW.

Police say detectives were conducting an investigation into a suspect wanted for felony crimes when an officer attempted a car stop when the suspect fled in the vehicle and then later on foot. The suspect allegedly would not respond to officer’s instructions to stop and an altercation took place.

APD confirms one officer fired a shot and the suspect was taken into custody. Police state that no one sustained any gunshot injuries.

The male suspect was taken to a local hospital for health concerns unrelated to the shooting and has been released to be booked.

APD detectives continue their investigation. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.