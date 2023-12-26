ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday that it will retake oversight of the department’s use-of-force investigations, marking another big step toward the possible end of APD’s now nine-year reform effort. APD has been under a police reform settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice since 2014, after federal investigators found APD had engaged in “a pattern or practice of use of excessive force.”

For the last two years, certain APD use of force investigations have been under the scope of an external investigative team called “EFIT.” In a press release Tuesday, APD said it will now take over investigating level two and three use of force incidents.

APD define each level as:

Level 1 is the lowest level and is likely to cause only transitory pain, disorientation, and/or discomfort during its application as a means of gaining compliance.

Level 2 is a force that causes injury, could reasonably be expected to cause injury, or results in a complaint of injury.

Level 3 is a force that results in, or could reasonably result in, serious physical injury, hospitalization, or death.

In 2021, the DOJ and APD agreed to create the external team, EFIT, to help APD investigate serious use-of-force incidents that fall into the level two and three categories. APD now says EFIT will continue to investigate a backlog of incidents from January 2020 to January 2021, APD said.

Last month, the monitor overseeing APD reported they had reached 94% compliance, which was just one percentage point from meeting the court-mandated 95% with the DOJ/APD settlement agreement from 2014.