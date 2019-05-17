APD outlines April officer-involved shooting that left robbery suspect paralyzed

Warning: The above video may contain some graphic images.

The Albuquerque Police Department outlined what happened during an April officer-involved shooting Friday that left a home invasion suspect paralyzed.

The suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Dominic Detwiler.

On April 18 just before 9 p.m., officers were called to a small apartment complex near Vermont and Copper. On the stairwell, they found Detwiler, who matched the suspect’s description.

The 911 caller claimed they were being robbed at gunpoint, and had been blindfolded and told to hang up the phone.

Officers tried to talk to Detwiler, who told them they’re going to have to shoot. At that point, video shows Detwiler reach for something in his pants, then pull out a gun and shoot at officers four times until his gun malfunctioned.

Three officers, all of whom joined APD in August 2015 and have not been involved in any other shootings, fired their weapons in response. They struck Detwiler twice, sending him to the hospital.

His legs are now paralyzed.

The gun was found near where he went down. It was not flagged as stolen, however, it traced back to a family unrelated to Detwiler. Police are still trying to figure out how he got it.

They’re also still investigating if Detwiler knew the victim because the victim claims Detwiler robbed him of jewelry the day before the shooting.

Detwiler has a criminal record that includes charges for drug trafficking, child abuse and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

(App users click here to watch full press conference)