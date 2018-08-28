APD: Driver and child passenger in hospital after rollover crash

APD responds to crash with injuries at intersection of Yale, Gibson_1535515503997.jpg.jpg

The Albuquerque Police Department says two people were transported to the hospital following a crash near Yale and Gibson. 

APD says the crash was a single vehicle rollover. A child around the age of 8 was taken to UNM Hospital and is listed in critical condition. 

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to UNMH, although police have not said anything about that person’s condition.

The intersection at Yale and Gibson was closed Tuesday night but is now reopened. 

Police say that speed was a factor in the crash.

