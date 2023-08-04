ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new warning for Hyundai and Kia manufacturers comes amid a massive recall by those brands because regulators say their cars are too easy to steal.

Now, following the deadly shooting of Sydney Wilson, who police say was trying to track down her stolen Hyundai when she was shot and killed Monday night by a 13-year-old, Albuquerque Police Chief, Harold Medina said he is preparing legal action against the car manufacturers. “I believe all entities should be held accountable for the dangers that they create in the community. We will continue to work in developing the data we need to see if we can take legal action against these automobile industry companies going forward for the danger they have created within the city of Albuquerque,” said Albuquerque Police Chief, Harold Medina.

Chief Medina said both Hyundai and Kia vehicles now account for about 20% of stolen cars in Albuquerque. Monday night, after tracking down her stolen Hyundai via GPS, investigators say 23-year-old Wilson was shot and killed by 13-year-old Marcos Barela. Wilson confronted suspects in the car Monday night just before nine in the Smith’s parking lot at Coors and Central, where the shooting happened.

“A stolen motor vehicle doesn’t just impact the victim whose car was stolen. Time and time again have seen in this city, stolen motor vehicles kill innocent drivers who are driving down the roadways in which these individuals are either fleeing other crimes or fleeing law enforcement in that stolen motor vehicle,” said Chief Medina.

While the chief says the city is still looking into how it may take legal action against Hyundai and Kia, he didn’t say exactly when they hope to take the next step. APD clarified Friday that Wilson reported her Hyundai stolen about 10 hours after it was taken on Sunday. APD also got three reports about the car’s last location, but each time officers went to find it, the car was gone.