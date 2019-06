Despite the wet spring New Mexico has had, authorities are warning residents to be on the alert for fire danger in the bosque.

Tuesday, Open Space officers came across a makeshift camp hidden in heavy brush. There was an abandoned campfire with cans of lighter fluid and a barbecue pit with charcoal and butane torches.

The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes peeled and to report anything suspicious in the area to authorities.