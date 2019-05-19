Animal Humane opens new boarding and doggie daycare facility

The city of Albuquerque now has a place for your furry friends to stay while you enjoy your summer vacation.

It’s all part of the new boarding and doggie daycare facility at Animal Humane on Virginia Street. The $2.5 million facility features a training area and dog agility fields spread across more than two acres, so there’s plenty of room for your pup to explore.

“When they’re boarding with us they’ll always get out, whether it’s in day play or we have a private run that a dog can go to as well, and there’s always going to be an attendant with them as well,” Trevor Driggs at Animal Humane said.

Dogs will be separated by size and play style to make sure they stay safe.

For more information, click here.