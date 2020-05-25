Angel Fire bus route canceled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bus route between Angel Fire and Taos has stopped running for good. The North Central Regional Transit District permanently ended its Angel Fire route over the weekend. It began as a pilot program last August. It had been financed by the village of Angel Fire along with county and federal grants. No word on why the service was canceled.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss