Angel Fire bus route canceled

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – A bus route between Angel Fire and Taos has stopped running for good. The North Central Regional Transit District permanently ended its Angel Fire route over the weekend. It began as a pilot program last August. It had been financed by the village of Angel Fire along with county and federal grants. No word on why the service was canceled.
