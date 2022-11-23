ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ahead of Super Bowl LVII, American Airlines is adding flights from Albuquerque to Phoenix, where the big game will be held. The airline will add dozens of flights to Phoenix across the U.S.

From February 9 to February 14, the airline will add 91 flights from 22 airports across the nation. That includes flights from Salt Lake City, New York, Omaha, Denver, Boston, and Albuquerque, among others.

American Airlines will offer a total of 54 flights between Albuquerque and Phoenix, according to a press release. KRQE News 13 reached out to Southwest Airlines to learn if they also plan on adding routes, but we did not hear back by publication.