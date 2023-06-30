ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amari Brown is coming home. The talented guard from Albuquerque has spent the last few seasons in Atlanta, Georgia to develop his game, but announced on Friday that he is returning to the Duke City to join ABC’s Albuquerque Basketball Prep School.

Brown comes from one of the most distinguished basketball families in the city. His father, Greg, played for the Lobos in the early 90s and is a member of the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame, while his sister, Amaya, recently wrapped up her senior season with the UNM women’s basketball team.

While Amari originally left the state to pursue other basketball opportunities, he said that the recent success of the Albuquerque Basketball Club drew him back. New Mexican players are receiving college interest at an unprecedented rate and he wants to be part of the new wave.

“I feel like it’s going to give me the opportunity to shine,” said Brown. “Like with [general manager Brandon Mason], he’s real good at marketing players, and with all the players around me, especially running the guard spot, I feel like this is a good opportunity for me.”

Brown is expecting to be back in Albuquerque in August and display the skills he acquired in Georgia. He said he has matured both physically and mentally as a player and is eager to show out back in his hometown.

“The game, how it’s played out here is different from how we play in New Mexico. It’s faster, kids might be stronger too. You got to get in the weight room and stuff like that.”